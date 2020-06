5842 WOOD POPPY CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool media room

RENOVATED TH IN BURKE CENTRE HAS NEW CARPET, FLOORING, PAINT, AND ROOF. UPGRADED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABINETS, SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS, TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CERAMIC TILE FLOOR FINISHED BASEMENT W MEDIA ROOM/ OFFICE/STUDY AND FULL BATH. HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. DINING ROOM WALKS OUT TO FULLY FENCED BACKYARD AND DECK. UPPER LEVEL HAS 2 FULL BATHS ALL BATHS COMPLETELY REMODELED. CLOSE TO VRE AND BURKE CENTRE SHOPS & RESTAURANTS AMAZING LOCATION IS CLOSE TO COMMUNITY POOLS PETS CASE BY CASE ALL APPLICATIONS ARE TO BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT www.longandfoster.com/rentals/5842-Wood-Poppy-Court-Burke-VA-22015-289173386 THIS TOWNHOUSE IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY LONG & FOSTER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER PERSON OVER THE AGE OF 18.