5807 COVE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

***PL. PARK ON ASSIGNED SPACE # 0703 *** Storage Unit # B. 1st floor renovated 1BR/1BA fresh paint condo. Newer granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances and newer wall-to-wall carpeting with stacked in-unit washer/dryer! Newer custom tiles in updated bathroom. Large secured storage room in basement. Excellent location-close to Metrobus,VRE,GMU,popular shopping centers and banks. Lots of greenery,pool,tennis,playground with corner assigned parking - DA 8/11/19 - VACANT. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.