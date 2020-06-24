All apartments in Burke Centre
5807 COVE LANDING ROAD

5807 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
***PL. PARK ON ASSIGNED SPACE # 0703 *** Storage Unit # B. 1st floor renovated 1BR/1BA fresh paint condo. Newer granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances and newer wall-to-wall carpeting with stacked in-unit washer/dryer! Newer custom tiles in updated bathroom. Large secured storage room in basement. Excellent location-close to Metrobus,VRE,GMU,popular shopping centers and banks. Lots of greenery,pool,tennis,playground with corner assigned parking - DA 8/11/19 - VACANT. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5807 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5807 COVE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD offers parking.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
