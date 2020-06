12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.TOTALLY UPGRADED NEW ROOF WITH 25 YEAR WARRANTY (2018),NEW GARAGE DOOR AND NEW MOTER (2018), NEW KITCHEN CABINET AND APPLIANCES (2015),NEW TILE FLOORS MASTER AND UPPER BATHROOMS(2015),NEW WINDOWS (2015).BE AWERE OF THE FRIENDLY DOG.WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, WALMART, GIANT, BANKS, GAS STATION, ETC. EASY ACCESS TO VRE, THE BUS TO THE PENTAGON, FAIRFAX COUNTY PKWY, 495, NEAR TO FORT BELVOIR, 15 MINUTES TO THE MALLS AND MOVIE THEATRE.