12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle

12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Spacious three level townhouse sitting in the heart Burke. Open floor plan, 4 Bedrooms (3 upper floor & one at street level). 3 full baths & one half bath. Master suite w/bathroom attached & walk-in closet. One car garage, utility &storage room. Minutes to Burke VRE, Walmart, schools, restaurants, shopping centers, Medical facilities, etc... Newly deck overlooks common playground area great for entertainment and kids playing.
Elementary school Bonnie Brae, Middle and High school Robinson.
Please call 703-801-6843 or 703642-5277 for appointments. Good credit. Long term lease preferred.NO SECTION 8.
Real Estate agents please call for appointments. Showing available as of April 15.
Directions:
Braddock Road West, Left onto Burke Lake, Right onto Burke Center Pkwy, Right onto Burke Commons Rd, Right onto Wye Oak Commons, Left onto Wye Oak Commons Cir to 12207 on the left.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/burke-va?lid=11492017

(RLNE5677542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have any available units?
12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have?
Some of 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle offers parking.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have a pool?
No, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have accessible units?
No, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

