12207 Wye Oak Commons Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

Spacious three level townhouse sitting in the heart Burke. Open floor plan, 4 Bedrooms (3 upper floor & one at street level). 3 full baths & one half bath. Master suite w/bathroom attached & walk-in closet. One car garage, utility &storage room. Minutes to Burke VRE, Walmart, schools, restaurants, shopping centers, Medical facilities, etc... Newly deck overlooks common playground area great for entertainment and kids playing.

Elementary school Bonnie Brae, Middle and High school Robinson.

Please call 703-801-6843 or 703642-5277 for appointments. Good credit. Long term lease preferred.NO SECTION 8.

Real Estate agents please call for appointments. Showing available as of April 15.

Directions:

Braddock Road West, Left onto Burke Lake, Right onto Burke Center Pkwy, Right onto Burke Commons Rd, Right onto Wye Oak Commons, Left onto Wye Oak Commons Cir to 12207 on the left.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/burke-va?lid=11492017



(RLNE5677542)