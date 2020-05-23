10733 BEAR OAK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level. No need to lift a finger - this one is ready to move into! Large kitchen with eating space. Main level laundry. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, and roomy screened-in porch adjacent. Hardwood floors throughout first level (except kitchen). Ceiling fans and window treatments in every bedroom. Large 2 car garage with attic storage above. Open, spacious basement rec room and lots of storage area, too. Vacant and ready. Don't delay!