Burke Centre, VA
10733 BEAR OAK CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

10733 BEAR OAK CT

10733 Bear Oak Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level. No need to lift a finger - this one is ready to move into! Large kitchen with eating space. Main level laundry. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, and roomy screened-in porch adjacent. Hardwood floors throughout first level (except kitchen). Ceiling fans and window treatments in every bedroom. Large 2 car garage with attic storage above. Open, spacious basement rec room and lots of storage area, too. Vacant and ready. Don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have any available units?
10733 BEAR OAK CT has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have?
Some of 10733 BEAR OAK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 BEAR OAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
10733 BEAR OAK CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 BEAR OAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 10733 BEAR OAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 10733 BEAR OAK CT does offer parking.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10733 BEAR OAK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have a pool?
No, 10733 BEAR OAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have accessible units?
No, 10733 BEAR OAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 BEAR OAK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10733 BEAR OAK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10733 BEAR OAK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
