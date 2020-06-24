10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous three level brick front town house in a small private community available now! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. Lower level has a large walkout basement with tons of storage and a walk-in laundry room. The main level features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Built-in pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The living room lets in tons of natural light and has a gas fireplace with a decorative mantle. All three bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. The large master bath has a separate shower and tub. The fenced in backyard faces the woods and has a grassy area and a stone patio under the deck. This home is conveniently located near all the shops and restaurants at Burke Centre Shopping Center and right by the Fairfax County Parkway. Just 1 mile walk to the Burke Centre VRE and Burke Farmers Market.