Burke Centre, VA
10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT

10506 Erik Charles Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10506 Erik Charles Ct, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous three level brick front town house in a small private community available now! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. Lower level has a large walkout basement with tons of storage and a walk-in laundry room. The main level features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Built-in pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The living room lets in tons of natural light and has a gas fireplace with a decorative mantle. All three bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. The large master bath has a separate shower and tub. The fenced in backyard faces the woods and has a grassy area and a stone patio under the deck. This home is conveniently located near all the shops and restaurants at Burke Centre Shopping Center and right by the Fairfax County Parkway. Just 1 mile walk to the Burke Centre VRE and Burke Farmers Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have any available units?
10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have?
Some of 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT offer parking?
No, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have a pool?
No, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have accessible units?
No, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10506 ERIK CHARLES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
