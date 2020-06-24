All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

10266 FERN POOL CT

10266 Fern Pool Court · No Longer Available
Location

10266 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renovations have just been completed! 3 BD 2.2 BA beautiful end unit in the heart of Burke Center. Tucked into a quiet neighborhood, this brick end unit town house boasts a spacious kitchen and a large and open floor plan on the main level as fully finished walkout basement. Renovations include kitchen, bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, new lighting, new flooring, new light fixtures and more. Other features include: main floor deck, fenced yard, large rec room in basement, large laundry room, extra storage room in basement, 2 assigned parking spots, backs to Terra Center Elementary school, walking distance to great shopping including Giant, Walmart, Starbucks, Great Harvest Bread, and other great restaurants and shops. Great commuter options close by. Ask for details. Available immediately. More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have any available units?
10266 FERN POOL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10266 FERN POOL CT have?
Some of 10266 FERN POOL CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10266 FERN POOL CT currently offering any rent specials?
10266 FERN POOL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10266 FERN POOL CT pet-friendly?
No, 10266 FERN POOL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT offer parking?
Yes, 10266 FERN POOL CT offers parking.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10266 FERN POOL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have a pool?
Yes, 10266 FERN POOL CT has a pool.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have accessible units?
No, 10266 FERN POOL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10266 FERN POOL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10266 FERN POOL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10266 FERN POOL CT does not have units with air conditioning.

