10266 FERN POOL CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Renovations have just been completed! 3 BD 2.2 BA beautiful end unit in the heart of Burke Center. Tucked into a quiet neighborhood, this brick end unit town house boasts a spacious kitchen and a large and open floor plan on the main level as fully finished walkout basement. Renovations include kitchen, bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, new lighting, new flooring, new light fixtures and more. Other features include: main floor deck, fenced yard, large rec room in basement, large laundry room, extra storage room in basement, 2 assigned parking spots, backs to Terra Center Elementary school, walking distance to great shopping including Giant, Walmart, Starbucks, Great Harvest Bread, and other great restaurants and shops. Great commuter options close by. Ask for details. Available immediately. More photos coming soon.