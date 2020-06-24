Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT
10242 Sassafras Woods Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
10242 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pets case by case/w/deposit $300 reqred,All new engineered wood 3 levels/new bath/new kitchen/new appliances/new HVAC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have any available units?
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke Centre, VA
.
Is 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT offer parking?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015
Similar Pages
Burke Centre 1 Bedrooms
Burke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with Balcony
Burke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Cherry Hill, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Glenmont, MD
Aquia Harbour, VA
Newington, VA
Broadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MD
Lansdowne, VA
Dunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VA
Triangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Dumfries, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia