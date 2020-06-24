All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT

10242 Sassafras Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

10242 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pets case by case/w/deposit $300 reqred,All new engineered wood 3 levels/new bath/new kitchen/new appliances/new HVAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have any available units?
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
Is 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT offer parking?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10242 SASSAFRAS WOODS COURT has units with air conditioning.
