Apartment List
/
VA
/
burke centre
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

477 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burke Centre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**New refrigerator to be installed July 7th**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6168 MARTINS LANDING COURT
6168 Martins Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
A beautiful cozy 3 level town house for rent, an updated kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops Hard wood floors in the main level, carpet in bedrooms, Walk out basement to a fenced yard.Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5801 WALDEN COMMONS COURT
5801 Walden Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with attached garage! Lovely open floor plan with a fireplace on the main level. Walk out of the finished basement to a gorgeous stone patio. Sip your coffee on the back deck in a wonderful park-like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9720 IRONMASTER DRIVE
9720 Ironmaster Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1826 sqft
Available July 15TH! Beautiful raised rambler home in Cherry Run. Hardwood floors and newer carpet on main level. Granite countertops in kitchen. 4 Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1 half bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5404 HELM COURT
5404 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Wow, (eat in kitchen) with 2019 updated kitchen with cabinets, granite, ss gas stove & vent, has great storage. All lighting, flooring and baths have been updated. Newer W& D. 3BR/2.5BA with W/O LL. LL family room and great storage area.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9617 PIERRPONT STREET
9617 Pierrpont Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1750 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful townhome with a pleasant, airy split-level layout. Enjoy hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stone counter tops. The basement has a walkout to a lovely fenced patio area with wood decking.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burke Centre, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burke Centre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurke Centre 3 BedroomsBurke Centre Apartments with Balcony
Burke Centre Apartments with GarageBurke Centre Apartments with GymBurke Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Centre Apartments with Parking
Burke Centre Apartments with PoolBurke Centre Apartments with Washer-DryerBurke Centre Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurke Centre Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia