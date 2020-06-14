/
1 bedroom apartments
178 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
42 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
112 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9718 Kingsbridge drive 202
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
906 sqft
Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388 Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
