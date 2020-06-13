Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT
6040 Meyers Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1188 sqft
Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms.

1 of 34

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5715 NORDEEN OAK COURT
5715 Nordeen Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Bright, well maintained End Townhouse/Duplex. Spacious Living Room & Separate Dining Room. Easy to Work in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Side Fenced yard/Deck w/Storage Shed. Ready to Move in or for your updates! Easy access to Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Rt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6502 OLD STONE FENCE ROAD
6502 Old Stone Fence Road, Fairfax Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Rear Carriage house available for rent, ALL UTILITIES included, except WIFI - 2 Bedroom 2 bath located on quiet, park like setting, wooded lot, with fenced yard, deck with barbecue, convection oven for cooking, built-in microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
City Guide for Burke Centre, VA

Situated on nearly 2000 acres, Burke Centre VA is like a private oasis with city like amenities with a small-town feel.

Burke Centre is a census-designated place within Fairfax County, VA. However, it is a unique town in that it is a planned residential community. Although it may be in a residential community, residents are just minutes from great food, shopping and entertainment. In fact, there are several excellent eateries embedded within the planned community for those who want to stay close to home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burke Centre, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burke Centre renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

