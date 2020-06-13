101 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with balcony

Situated on nearly 2000 acres, Burke Centre VA is like a private oasis with city like amenities with a small-town feel.

Burke Centre is a census-designated place within Fairfax County, VA. However, it is a unique town in that it is a planned residential community. Although it may be in a residential community, residents are just minutes from great food, shopping and entertainment. In fact, there are several excellent eateries embedded within the planned community for those who want to stay close to home. See more