101 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with balcony
Situated on nearly 2000 acres, Burke Centre VA is like a private oasis with city like amenities with a small-town feel.
Burke Centre is a census-designated place within Fairfax County, VA. However, it is a unique town in that it is a planned residential community. Although it may be in a residential community, residents are just minutes from great food, shopping and entertainment. In fact, there are several excellent eateries embedded within the planned community for those who want to stay close to home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burke Centre renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.