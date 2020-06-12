/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre
1 Unit Available
6502 OLD STONE FENCE ROAD
6502 Old Stone Fence Road, Fairfax Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Rear Carriage house available for rent, ALL UTILITIES included, except WIFI - 2 Bedroom 2 bath located on quiet, park like setting, wooded lot, with fenced yard, deck with barbecue, convection oven for cooking, built-in microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
34 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
25 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
27 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1139 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
44 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1003 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Mantua
15 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
115 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
29 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
160 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
