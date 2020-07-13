/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
257 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
6010 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2243 sqft
Large 3BR, 3-1/2BA 3-lvl End Unit Townhouse w/Dual Entrance (Front into Kitchen & Side into Formal Foyer). New counters will be installed in the kitchen as well as new carpet prior to new tenant moving in. Quiet neighborhood.Pets Not Allowed
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
36 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
18 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
41 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
16 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
