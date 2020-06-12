/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT
6040 Meyers Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1188 sqft
Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms.
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.
5715 NORDEEN OAK COURT
5715 Nordeen Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Bright, well maintained End Townhouse/Duplex. Spacious Living Room & Separate Dining Room. Easy to Work in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Side Fenced yard/Deck w/Storage Shed. Ready to Move in or for your updates! Easy access to Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Rt.
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
10350 LURIA COMMONS CT
10350 Luria Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
725 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Burke. New paint, Carpet. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hall. Washer and dryer in unit. Ground floor. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 guest. Onsite management.
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
6168 MARTINS LANDING COURT
6168 Martins Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
A beautiful cozy 3 level town house for rent, an updated kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops Hard wood floors in the main level, carpet in bedrooms, Walk out basement to a fenced yard.Two assigned parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
9709 CHURCH WAY
9709 Church Way, Burke, VA
PLEASE NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS BUT PLEASE VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR & SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE OUTSIDE OF THE HOME*IF YOU ARE SERIOUS ABOUT THE HOME THEN THE TENANTS CAN GIVE YOU A TOUR VIEW FACETIME OR SKYPE.
9481 CLOVERDALE COURT
9481 Cloverdale Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1352 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Brick faced townhouse in quiet community. Spacious Country kitchen. Formal living anddining room. MasterBed with Full bath. Finished lower level Family room, Full Bath and utility room , Sliderswith walk out to fenced rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1287 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1266 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,589
1333 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
