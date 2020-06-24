10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**Fantastic Rental Townhome at the end of a Cul-D-Sac backing to trees, walk to Burke Centre VRE**Covered front porch & new england style architecture greet you. Huge living room with plush carpeting & big windows let in a ton of natural light. Formal dining rm with sparkling chandelier opens into Kitchen & exit through sliding glass doors to huge deck with lovely wooded views! 3 Spacious BRs on upper level, master has a walk-in closet & dressing/make-up area too! Plush neutral carpeting & updated hall bath. Fully finished walk-out basement features: Enormous Rec Room, cozy wood burning FP, brand new gorgeous full bath & walk-out to backyard with storage shed! 2 assigned parking spaces & lots of amenities in Burke Centre!