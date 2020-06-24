All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT

10205 Scarborough Commons Court · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Scarborough Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Fantastic Rental Townhome at the end of a Cul-D-Sac backing to trees, walk to Burke Centre VRE**Covered front porch & new england style architecture greet you. Huge living room with plush carpeting & big windows let in a ton of natural light. Formal dining rm with sparkling chandelier opens into Kitchen & exit through sliding glass doors to huge deck with lovely wooded views! 3 Spacious BRs on upper level, master has a walk-in closet & dressing/make-up area too! Plush neutral carpeting & updated hall bath. Fully finished walk-out basement features: Enormous Rec Room, cozy wood burning FP, brand new gorgeous full bath & walk-out to backyard with storage shed! 2 assigned parking spaces & lots of amenities in Burke Centre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have any available units?
10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have?
Some of 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT offers parking.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have a pool?
No, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10205 SCARBOROUGH COMMONS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
