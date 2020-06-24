All apartments in Burke Centre
10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE

10050 Wood Sorrels Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10050 Wood Sorrels Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Elegant 4 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit (duplex) hidden in the heart of Burke Centre - excellent central location surrounded by nature in a very quiet and secluded neighborhood with ample parking. Feels like a single family home! New carpet and fresh paint. Nice hardwoods on main level in the living and dining area. Separate kitchen with room for a small breakfast table. Stainless appliances. Basement features large rec room with wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, full bath and two bedrooms. Walk-out thru patio doors to huge and fully-fenced back yard, two-level deck with tons of room for a grill, patio furniture, or an area for the kids to play. Set off from the main roads, it's a great place for kids to ride their bikes - yet easy walk to the Burke Centre pools or amenities. Minutes to shopping, Fairfax County Parkway, bus stops very close by. Burke Schools! Park in driveway or in front of home. Move-in ready! This is NOT a townhouse - one shared wall, but feels like a single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have any available units?
10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have?
Some of 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE offers parking.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE has a pool.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have accessible units?
No, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
