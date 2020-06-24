10050 WOOD SORRELS LANE

Amenities

Elegant 4 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit (duplex) hidden in the heart of Burke Centre - excellent central location surrounded by nature in a very quiet and secluded neighborhood with ample parking. Feels like a single family home! New carpet and fresh paint. Nice hardwoods on main level in the living and dining area. Separate kitchen with room for a small breakfast table. Stainless appliances. Basement features large rec room with wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, full bath and two bedrooms. Walk-out thru patio doors to huge and fully-fenced back yard, two-level deck with tons of room for a grill, patio furniture, or an area for the kids to play. Set off from the main roads, it's a great place for kids to ride their bikes - yet easy walk to the Burke Centre pools or amenities. Minutes to shopping, Fairfax County Parkway, bus stops very close by. Burke Schools! Park in driveway or in front of home. Move-in ready! This is NOT a townhouse - one shared wall, but feels like a single family home.