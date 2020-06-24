10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE

Amenities

Three Level Townhouse located in the heart of Burke. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. Great condition, hardwood floors on the lower and main levels, carpeted upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops. Great neighborhood. Lots of trees, fantastic schools. Owner manages property and lives 10 minutes away. Nice family room in basement with walk out to fenced backyard. Bar in the basement. Workroom area with bench. New HVAC and Hot water heater. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Willing to sign multiyear lease.