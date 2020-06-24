All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE

10014 Chestnut Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Chestnut Wood Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Three Level Townhouse located in the heart of Burke. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. Great condition, hardwood floors on the lower and main levels, carpeted upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops. Great neighborhood. Lots of trees, fantastic schools. Owner manages property and lives 10 minutes away. Nice family room in basement with walk out to fenced backyard. Bar in the basement. Workroom area with bench. New HVAC and Hot water heater. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Willing to sign multiyear lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have any available units?
10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have?
Some of 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10014 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE has units with air conditioning.
