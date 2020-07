Amenities

garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

HOT!! FRESH NEW PAINT! Nice 3 level townhouse with garage for only $1625 a month! 14mo lease preferred available 12/4/2018, move in condition. Great Paradise neighborhood, pool, tennis court. call Current Resident for viewing. ONLY Call OWNER (DO NOT ask ANYONE else) for ALL questions, Thank you.