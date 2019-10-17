7977 CALVARY COURT

Amenities

Beautiful three level, three bedroom, three bathroom, end unit townhouse/condo. Updated interior featuring main level hardwood floors, spacious living area and kitchen with breakfast bar, entertaining deck, gas fireplace, cozy master suite with full bath and his/her closets, laundry area, and a fully finished walk out basement with 3rd bedroom and full bath.Close to main commuter routes, schools, shopping and parks. Rent includes access to Sentry Ridge & Bull Run Swim & Racquet Club amenities (pool, ball courts, walking trails, club house), trash, water & sewer.Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas utility, minor interior maintenance, minor exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/month), and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit, $500/pet and monthly rent, $25/pet.Minimum income qualifications $71k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord not participating with Section 8. Photos are from prior to current tenant.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.