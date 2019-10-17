All apartments in Bull Run
7977 CALVARY COURT

7977 Calvary Court · No Longer Available
Location

7977 Calvary Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful three level, three bedroom, three bathroom, end unit townhouse/condo. Updated interior featuring main level hardwood floors, spacious living area and kitchen with breakfast bar, entertaining deck, gas fireplace, cozy master suite with full bath and his/her closets, laundry area, and a fully finished walk out basement with 3rd bedroom and full bath.Close to main commuter routes, schools, shopping and parks. Rent includes access to Sentry Ridge & Bull Run Swim & Racquet Club amenities (pool, ball courts, walking trails, club house), trash, water & sewer.Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas utility, minor interior maintenance, minor exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/month), and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit, $500/pet and monthly rent, $25/pet.Minimum income qualifications $71k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord not participating with Section 8. Photos are from prior to current tenant.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have any available units?
7977 CALVARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7977 CALVARY COURT have?
Some of 7977 CALVARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7977 CALVARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7977 CALVARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7977 CALVARY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7977 CALVARY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT offer parking?
No, 7977 CALVARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7977 CALVARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7977 CALVARY COURT has a pool.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7977 CALVARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7977 CALVARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7977 CALVARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7977 CALVARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

