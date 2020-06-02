All apartments in Bull Run
7587 MARGATE COURT
7587 MARGATE COURT

7587 Margate Court
Location

7587 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Beautiful updated condo in Manassas. This unit is full of light and conveniently located near major routes as well as shopping. Laundry in unit! Light and spacious living room with sliding glass door to the balcony. Kitchen provides plenty if cabinet space. Bedroom features carpet and a double closet. All utilities are included except Electricity. Do not miss this rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have any available units?
7587 MARGATE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7587 MARGATE COURT have?
Some of 7587 MARGATE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7587 MARGATE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7587 MARGATE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7587 MARGATE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT offer parking?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7587 MARGATE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have a pool?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7587 MARGATE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7587 MARGATE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
