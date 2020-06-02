7587 MARGATE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful updated condo in Manassas. This unit is full of light and conveniently located near major routes as well as shopping. Laundry in unit! Light and spacious living room with sliding glass door to the balcony. Kitchen provides plenty if cabinet space. Bedroom features carpet and a double closet. All utilities are included except Electricity. Do not miss this rental!