Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Great office space in high traffic subdivision of Ambassador Square. 1/3 mile off Rt. 66 and right off Rt. 234 (Business exit) makes this an exceptional location for your office needs. 1000 Sq. ft of finished space to include 3 private office, bath and open space / kitchen area. Ground level. Unit located at the back of Ambassador Square on Diplomat Drive with plenty of open parking and more. Within easy access to shopping and much more. Available immediately. Rental fee includes Water, Trash and Dumpster use. Condo fee paid by Landlords. 24 + month rental term preferred. 1st month complimentary/free of charge with approved application.