9552 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath 1 level rambler on 1 acre lawn. Free lawn service included in rent. Small Pet Case by Case only - No cats. Approx 2090 SQFT finished living space. Huge MBR w/ large bath, walk-in closet and sitting room perfect for office or play area. Home includes central multi-purpose room to serve as an office/library, media room, or den. 2nd bedroom is also a master bedroom. 3rd bedroom is perfect for office or extra room. Kitchen includes fine all wood cabinetry. Dining room is open to kitchen and could serve as a cozy family room. Gleaming wood floors cover LR, DR hallway and 2 bedrooms. Walk out kitchen to large deck. Walk out MBR to small cafe deck. 1 acre all grass yard is serviced and cut at owner expense. Long private driveway allows plenty of parking. Very high efficient HVAC. Wood stove in DR/Family room. Applicant must credit qualify - income verification, Job history verification, must have strong FICO credit scores, Rental History verification. Ask about discount for strong credit qualifications. No smoking, no cats, small pet review.