Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ready for a lake life? This remodeled cottage awaits! Enjoy jet skiing, relaxing on the pontoon, kayaking or canoeing as you start your new relaxed lifestyle. Close to I-95 and I-66. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and recreation.Only strong applicants need apply. **NO SMOKERS. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. (pet deposit depends on pet size and overall applicant's creditworthiness)**