10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Almost like a NEW home with 5 BR and 3 BA located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood waits for you! Home features: Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new SS appliances, island, and beautiful tile floor; Wide-plank HW floors on main level (Master BR, BR2, BR3, LR & DR) and high-quality laminate floors on lower level (BR4, BR5 & Family Rm); Updated Bathrooms. Dining room opens to deck overlooking trees. Family room leads to fenced yard with a shed. New dryer and washer, Tone of storage space including huge exercise room/work room behind the oversized 1-car garage. Too many to list.. Come and see it... You wont be disappointed.