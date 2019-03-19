All apartments in Buckhall
Buckhall, VA
10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT

10554 Crooked Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

10554 Crooked Branch Court, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Almost like a NEW home with 5 BR and 3 BA located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood waits for you! Home features: Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new SS appliances, island, and beautiful tile floor; Wide-plank HW floors on main level (Master BR, BR2, BR3, LR & DR) and high-quality laminate floors on lower level (BR4, BR5 & Family Rm); Updated Bathrooms. Dining room opens to deck overlooking trees. Family room leads to fenced yard with a shed. New dryer and washer, Tone of storage space including huge exercise room/work room behind the oversized 1-car garage. Too many to list.. Come and see it... You wont be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have any available units?
10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have?
Some of 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT offers parking.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have a pool?
No, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10554 CROOKED BRANCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
