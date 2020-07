Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 5 bedrooms 4.5 bath model townhouse with all the upgrades. 4 level home with roof top deck loft area with full bedroom and bath on the top floor. Open layout with huge Island in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two-tone cabinets and updated light fixtures. Hardwood floor on the main level and stairs. 1st level bedroom and full bath. 2 decks and 2 car garage. Corner unit! Close to future Loudoun station, mins from restaurants, shop and major roads 267,7,28.