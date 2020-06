Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding. Kitchen with granite off of large Family Room with a gas fireplace. Huge Master Bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, sitting area, and private Master Bathroom. Lower Level boasts a large Rec. Room and full Bath. Internet is included as part of HOA amenitiesCul-de-sac location!