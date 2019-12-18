Rent Calculator
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
42755 PULLER TERRACE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
42755 PULLER TERRACE
42755 Puller Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
42755 Puller Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhome, 3BR 2.5BA, Great Community, Best Schools, Wood Floors, Fully Finished Basement, Walkout Level, Close to Dulles Town Center, Dulles Airport, Leesburg, Much More to See!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have any available units?
42755 PULLER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broadlands, VA
.
What amenities does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have?
Some of 42755 PULLER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 42755 PULLER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42755 PULLER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42755 PULLER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broadlands
.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42755 PULLER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42755 PULLER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
