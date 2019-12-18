All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

42755 PULLER TERRACE

42755 Puller Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42755 Puller Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhome, 3BR 2.5BA, Great Community, Best Schools, Wood Floors, Fully Finished Basement, Walkout Level, Close to Dulles Town Center, Dulles Airport, Leesburg, Much More to See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have any available units?
42755 PULLER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have?
Some of 42755 PULLER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42755 PULLER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42755 PULLER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42755 PULLER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42755 PULLER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42755 PULLER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42755 PULLER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42755 PULLER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
