Broadlands, VA
42649 Waxpool Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42649 Waxpool Road

42649 Waxpool Road · No Longer Available
Location

42649 Waxpool Road, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Julia Gull and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you a large one acre lot with charming single family home located in sought after location in Ashburn, VA . This spacious property includes a large open yard backing to a wooded area with a creek! This charming two story home features hardwood floor throughout, fireplace in large family room and a newly updated kitchen that boasts a wine cooler. Three bedrooms on the first floor with recently remodeled full bath. The basement is partially finished to include a bonus room that could double as a den or office, washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One car garage with ample driveway parking ! Property is available now. Please contact Julia Gull at (571) 269-1340 for additional information or to schedule a viewing. Application fee $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42649 Waxpool Road have any available units?
42649 Waxpool Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42649 Waxpool Road have?
Some of 42649 Waxpool Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42649 Waxpool Road currently offering any rent specials?
42649 Waxpool Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42649 Waxpool Road pet-friendly?
No, 42649 Waxpool Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road offer parking?
Yes, 42649 Waxpool Road offers parking.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42649 Waxpool Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road have a pool?
No, 42649 Waxpool Road does not have a pool.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road have accessible units?
No, 42649 Waxpool Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 42649 Waxpool Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42649 Waxpool Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 42649 Waxpool Road does not have units with air conditioning.
