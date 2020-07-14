42649 Waxpool Road

Amenities

Julia Gull and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you a large one acre lot with charming single family home located in sought after location in Ashburn, VA . This spacious property includes a large open yard backing to a wooded area with a creek! This charming two story home features hardwood floor throughout, fireplace in large family room and a newly updated kitchen that boasts a wine cooler. Three bedrooms on the first floor with recently remodeled full bath. The basement is partially finished to include a bonus room that could double as a den or office, washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. One car garage with ample driveway parking ! Property is available now. Please contact Julia Gull at (571) 269-1340 for additional information or to schedule a viewing. Application fee $45/adult.