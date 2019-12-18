All apartments in Broadlands
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
42649 MACAULEY PL
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

42649 MACAULEY PL

42649 Macauley Place · No Longer Available
Location

42649 Macauley Place, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
STUNNING end unit brick front town home in Ashburn available for immediate move in! Almost 3000 sqft with 3 level extensions! Lives like a single family home! Well maintained and updated. This home offers 3 levels with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a rare main level Office room! Upgrades abound with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic tile floors in the Kitchen area, walls of windows, gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and more! Formal living and dining rooms; Family room plus a Sun room off the kitchen! Deck accessible from the Sun room; Master bedroom is huge with a bump-out; Tray ceilings, dual walk-in closets and an updated en-suite bathroom ! 2 spacious secondary bedrooms on the upper level plus a large hall bath with dual vanities! Laundry on the bedroom level; Walk-out basement with full size windows and access to the incredible paver patio and fully fenced yard! 3rd full bath in the basement! Great location with access to walking paths, stores etc; Amenities include tennis court, basketball courts, tot lot; Home is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Longer lease term is preferred. Pets considered case by case. Top rated Loudoun county school system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have any available units?
42649 MACAULEY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42649 MACAULEY PL have?
Some of 42649 MACAULEY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42649 MACAULEY PL currently offering any rent specials?
42649 MACAULEY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42649 MACAULEY PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 42649 MACAULEY PL is pet friendly.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL offer parking?
Yes, 42649 MACAULEY PL offers parking.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42649 MACAULEY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have a pool?
No, 42649 MACAULEY PL does not have a pool.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have accessible units?
No, 42649 MACAULEY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42649 MACAULEY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 42649 MACAULEY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 42649 MACAULEY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
