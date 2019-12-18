42649 MACAULEY PL

Amenities

STUNNING end unit brick front town home in Ashburn available for immediate move in! Almost 3000 sqft with 3 level extensions! Lives like a single family home! Well maintained and updated. This home offers 3 levels with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a rare main level Office room! Upgrades abound with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic tile floors in the Kitchen area, walls of windows, gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and more! Formal living and dining rooms; Family room plus a Sun room off the kitchen! Deck accessible from the Sun room; Master bedroom is huge with a bump-out; Tray ceilings, dual walk-in closets and an updated en-suite bathroom ! 2 spacious secondary bedrooms on the upper level plus a large hall bath with dual vanities! Laundry on the bedroom level; Walk-out basement with full size windows and access to the incredible paver patio and fully fenced yard! 3rd full bath in the basement! Great location with access to walking paths, stores etc; Amenities include tennis court, basketball courts, tot lot; Home is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Longer lease term is preferred. Pets considered case by case. Top rated Loudoun county school system!