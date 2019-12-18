All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE

22083 Chelsy Paige Square · No Longer Available
Location

22083 Chelsy Paige Square, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Welcome to this fabulous home! This is a spacious end unit, featuring 4 bedrooms with extensions on each level. Three bedrooms on the upper level, with a grand master bedroom and luxurious bath. Laundry room on upper level. Main floor with high ceilings, hardwood floors, large kitchen with breakfast area and much more. One bedroom and full bathroom in the walkout basement. Lower level rec room with marble gas fireplace. Walk out the backyard with view of nature. Pets case by case. Available May 1st for flexible lease term. Schedule an appointment and welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have any available units?
22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have?
Some of 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
