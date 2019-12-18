22083 CHELSY PAIGE SQUARE

Amenities

Welcome to this fabulous home! This is a spacious end unit, featuring 4 bedrooms with extensions on each level. Three bedrooms on the upper level, with a grand master bedroom and luxurious bath. Laundry room on upper level. Main floor with high ceilings, hardwood floors, large kitchen with breakfast area and much more. One bedroom and full bathroom in the walkout basement. Lower level rec room with marble gas fireplace. Walk out the backyard with view of nature. Pets case by case. Available May 1st for flexible lease term. Schedule an appointment and welcome home!