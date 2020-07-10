All apartments in Broadlands
22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE

22078 Vantage Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Location

22078 Vantage Pointe Place, Broadlands, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for occupancy on June 15th. Additional pictures/video tour coming soon. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! You'll love this gorgeous home less than a mile from the upcoming METRO! The stunning brick front home is situated on over .60 acres. Open living at its finest with over 5,100 SQ FT. Property features 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Inviting two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, double wall oven, and oversized kitchen island. Enjoy morning coffee in the conservatory. Generously sized bedrooms on the upper level. Lower level walkout level leading to brick patio. Fully fenced in backyard with covered deck is an entertainers dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have any available units?
22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have?
Some of 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE offers parking.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have a pool?
No, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

