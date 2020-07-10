22078 VANTAGE POINTE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available for occupancy on June 15th. Additional pictures/video tour coming soon. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! You'll love this gorgeous home less than a mile from the upcoming METRO! The stunning brick front home is situated on over .60 acres. Open living at its finest with over 5,100 SQ FT. Property features 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Inviting two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, double wall oven, and oversized kitchen island. Enjoy morning coffee in the conservatory. Generously sized bedrooms on the upper level. Lower level walkout level leading to brick patio. Fully fenced in backyard with covered deck is an entertainers dream!