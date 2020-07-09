21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool internet access

ELEGANT Stone and Brick Front Townhome in Sought-After Broadlands South with FIOS High speed Internet and Cable TV included in rent via Landlord's HOA fees. Huge Living Spaces, Flexible Floorplan with 3-Level Bump-out, Deck, Fenced Yard. Fantastic Schools - 10 out of ten rating. Brand New Appliances, Brand New Granite Countertops, Brand New Neutral Paint. Walk to Elementary and Middle Schools and Pool and Nature Center. You will love this Home and this Neighborhood! Call Listing Agent to Arrange a Showing.