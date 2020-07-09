All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE

21936 Edgemere Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21936 Edgemere Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
internet access
ELEGANT Stone and Brick Front Townhome in Sought-After Broadlands South with FIOS High speed Internet and Cable TV included in rent via Landlord's HOA fees. Huge Living Spaces, Flexible Floorplan with 3-Level Bump-out, Deck, Fenced Yard. Fantastic Schools - 10 out of ten rating. Brand New Appliances, Brand New Granite Countertops, Brand New Neutral Paint. Walk to Elementary and Middle Schools and Pool and Nature Center. You will love this Home and this Neighborhood! Call Listing Agent to Arrange a Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have any available units?
21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have?
Some of 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21936 EDGEMERE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

