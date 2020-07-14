21934 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE

Amenities

Excellent 3 Bed Rooms, 2 Full bath & 2 Half baths, Huge Kitchen with Dining area, Family and Living Rooms, Recreation Room, Fully storage racks mounted Garage. Huge deck and Patio.Smart Door Lock, Smart Door Bell, Smart Garage Door opener and also Smart Thermostat for added convenience to operate from the phone and also for the security.High Rated Schools - Millrun Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle School, Briarwood High School. Walkable distance to Elementary & Middle Schools, if bus is missed.6 Tennis Courts, 3 Basketball Courts, 3 Swimming pools, Health Club, 2 near by Children~s Play areas, and all are close by.Convenient location for all shopping malls and walkable distance to Groceries, stores and restaurants.Near to Dulles International Airport but no flights noice.One mile to new coming-up Metro Station of Ashburn.Very well maintained and looks like brand new home, very good ventilation, and maintenance contract in place for all home issues.Huge lawn open area in the back of the home which is also adjacent to a lake.Great location, very good family neighborhood, daily evening fun with kids-play on no traffic end street.Best maintained with full of Greenery, one of the top rated HOA in DC area.Cable and High Speed Internet included in the rent.Rent it before it's gone!