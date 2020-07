Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath end unit TH in the Broadlands community. Two car garage, large rooms, lots of light, 3 finished floors, gorgeous open kitchen, wood flrs, walk-in closets and lots of storage room. 2784 sqft, nice size deck and patio and a fenced in yard! Come rent this property before its gone! $60 app fee/adult, Pet deposit may vary, apply online on our website.