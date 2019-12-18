21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT

Amenities

Quality and Luxury in exclusive 43 Estate Home Community in Broadlands! This immaculate 3 level, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage family home with over 6,000 total square footage and finished basement won't last long. Guests are greeted by a large foyer and curved staircase, formal living and dining rooms, private office on main level, family room with fireplace, spacious breakfast area, and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, and oversized walk-in pantry, and large mudroom with it~s own entries from outside and garage. Large 3 car garage has lots of natural light from 3 windows and a cable wall outlet that could turn part of the garage into a man/woman cave. Master suite has tray ceilings, two walk-in closets and luxurious bath with two separate vanities, two separate toilets, soaking tub, glass shower, and cable wall outlet. Upper level includes three spacious bedrooms each with full private baths and cable wall outlets, and sizable loft area. Lower level has ample space for relaxing or entertaining, a bright, substantial room with large closet and cable wall outlet that could be a fifth bedroom, full bath, separate exercise room with cable wall outlet, several storage spaces, and open room that could be an office. Amazing outside entertainment spaces with a large screened deck, perfect for watching exquisite sunsets, with a cable wall outlet and two outdoor speakers from the built-in house multi-room Nuvo audio sound system, and stairs leading down to the brick paver patio and fully fenced immense lot that backs to trees. The 12-zone in-ground irrigation system keeps the grass, shrubs, plants and flowers in top condition. TThe amenity-rich community of Broadlands with three swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, a nature center, trails and picnic areas, has something for everyone. Plan your visit. This must-see won't last long.