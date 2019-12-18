All apartments in Broadlands
21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT

21577 Burnt Hickory Court · No Longer Available
Location

21577 Burnt Hickory Court, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Quality and Luxury in exclusive 43 Estate Home Community in Broadlands! This immaculate 3 level, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage family home with over 6,000 total square footage and finished basement won't last long. Guests are greeted by a large foyer and curved staircase, formal living and dining rooms, private office on main level, family room with fireplace, spacious breakfast area, and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, and oversized walk-in pantry, and large mudroom with it~s own entries from outside and garage. Large 3 car garage has lots of natural light from 3 windows and a cable wall outlet that could turn part of the garage into a man/woman cave. Master suite has tray ceilings, two walk-in closets and luxurious bath with two separate vanities, two separate toilets, soaking tub, glass shower, and cable wall outlet. Upper level includes three spacious bedrooms each with full private baths and cable wall outlets, and sizable loft area. Lower level has ample space for relaxing or entertaining, a bright, substantial room with large closet and cable wall outlet that could be a fifth bedroom, full bath, separate exercise room with cable wall outlet, several storage spaces, and open room that could be an office. Amazing outside entertainment spaces with a large screened deck, perfect for watching exquisite sunsets, with a cable wall outlet and two outdoor speakers from the built-in house multi-room Nuvo audio sound system, and stairs leading down to the brick paver patio and fully fenced immense lot that backs to trees. The 12-zone in-ground irrigation system keeps the grass, shrubs, plants and flowers in top condition. TThe amenity-rich community of Broadlands with three swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, a nature center, trails and picnic areas, has something for everyone. Plan your visit. This must-see won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have any available units?
21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have?
Some of 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT offers parking.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT has a pool.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have accessible units?
No, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21577 BURNT HICKORY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
