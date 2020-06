Amenities

3BR 2.5BA 1 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOME WITH 3 LEVELS BACKING TO TREES IN DESIRABLE BROADLANDS WITH LOT OF AMENITIES* LOWER LEVEL REC RM W BUILT IN'S* LARGE MAIN LEVEL LIVING ROOM* OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN*SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING FROM KITCHEN TO DECK* MASTER BEDROOM W/VAULTED CEILING, HIS & HER CLOSETS* MASTER BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES*NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT*PICTURES WERE TAKEN WHEN THE PROPERTY WAS VACANT*NO PETS PLEASE*AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 01, 2020.