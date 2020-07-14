All apartments in Broadlands
21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE

21404 Falling Rock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21404 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning end unit townhouse in desirable Broadlands for rent! Great location. Just a short walk to two grocery stores and close to Harris Teeter and lots of restaurants. Easy access to Dulles Greenway. 2 attached garage with a huge driveway and ample visitor~s parking right next to the house. This beautiful like new 3 level town-home was freshly painted and upgraded with new carpet in the entire house. Lots of windows and plenty of natural light during the day makes it feel like a single-family house. 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious recently renovated bathroom. The lower level has a large rec room and a 3rd full bathroom. Custom deck overlooks the newly built patio and backs up to trees for privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have any available units?
21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have?
Some of 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
