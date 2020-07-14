21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning end unit townhouse in desirable Broadlands for rent! Great location. Just a short walk to two grocery stores and close to Harris Teeter and lots of restaurants. Easy access to Dulles Greenway. 2 attached garage with a huge driveway and ample visitor~s parking right next to the house. This beautiful like new 3 level town-home was freshly painted and upgraded with new carpet in the entire house. Lots of windows and plenty of natural light during the day makes it feel like a single-family house. 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious recently renovated bathroom. The lower level has a large rec room and a 3rd full bathroom. Custom deck overlooks the newly built patio and backs up to trees for privacy!