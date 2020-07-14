21404 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148 Broadlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Stunning end unit townhouse in desirable Broadlands for rent! Great location. Just a short walk to two grocery stores and close to Harris Teeter and lots of restaurants. Easy access to Dulles Greenway. 2 attached garage with a huge driveway and ample visitor~s parking right next to the house. This beautiful like new 3 level town-home was freshly painted and upgraded with new carpet in the entire house. Lots of windows and plenty of natural light during the day makes it feel like a single-family house. 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious recently renovated bathroom. The lower level has a large rec room and a 3rd full bathroom. Custom deck overlooks the newly built patio and backs up to trees for privacy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have any available units?
21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE have?
Is 21404 FALLING ROCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
