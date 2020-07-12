/
84 Apartments for rent in Bandermill, Brandermill, VA
12 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
14025 SouthShore Rd
14025 Southshore Road, Brandermill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3098 sqft
Newly built 5 Bdrm Home off Hull St and 288!!!! - It's time to live the "Good Life" with Good Life Builders in Southshore! Are you looking for luxurious living with views of the Swift Creek Reservoir? This E-Life Signature floor plan has it! Live
1 Unit Available
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.
1 Unit Available
2504 Carriage Creek Court
2504 Carriage Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1256 sqft
2504 Carriage Creek Court Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Brandermill - Available approximately 9/5/2020, this cozy home nestled on a private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac has everything you've been looking for.
Results within 1 mile of Bandermill
1 Unit Available
15125 Winding Ash Drive
15125 Winding Ash Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1258 sqft
15125 Winding Ash Drive Available 08/01/20 - Ranch style home in Ashbrook Subdivision featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, all appliances, fenced yard, patio, hp/ca (RLNE5914505)
1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.
1 Unit Available
2242 Rose Family Dr
2242 Rose Family Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
2242 Rose Family Dr Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Watermill! - Lovely 2600 Sq Ft Home located in convenient and highly desired neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Court
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot. Hardwood downstairs, vaulted family room , large rear deck with privacy fence for entertaining, brick patio, ceiling fans. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY SCHOOLS!! Fireplace inoperable.
1 Unit Available
7807 Breaker Point Court
7807 Breaker Point Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1401 sqft
7807 Breaker Point Court Available 07/15/20 - Contemporary style home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, eat-in kitchen, heat pump/central air. Schools: Clover Hill Elementary Swift Creek Middle Cosby High (RLNE5903054)
1 Unit Available
12109 Southernbelle Court
12109 Southernbelle Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1008 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Rancher in Midlothian Ready NOW! - Great, updated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Midlothian available NOW! Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with quick access to Route 288, Powhite Parkway, Genito Road,
1 Unit Available
4607 Glen Tara Drive
4607 Glen Tara Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt.
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
Results within 5 miles of Bandermill
50 Units Available
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Livingston Apartment Flats in Chesterfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Verified
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified
8 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade
1 Unit Available
13009 Scotter Hills Dr
13009 Scotter Hills Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1629 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom town home in The Grove. Hardwood flooring on the first floor, two car garage. All the appliances convey. There is a deck out back for entertaining. All the exterior maintenance and use of the pool is included in the lease
