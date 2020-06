Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths. three nice size bedrooms and three full baths. Lots of living space throughout the home and a spacious deck in back.