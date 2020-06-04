All apartments in Brambleton
42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE

42452 Great Heron Square · No Longer Available
Location

42452 Great Heron Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning luxury townhome for rent with water views from all three levels, just steps from Brambleton Town Center and near the new Ashburn Silver Line Metro. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and large deck awaits the chef! Spacious bright master bedroom features tray ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, balcony overlooking the lake, luxury master bath with soaking tub. Massive living room and lower level recreation room with space for office, gym or den and walk out to patio for a peaceful water view. 2 car garage has tons of storage space. Rent Includes Verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV and lawn maintenance. We will review applications this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have any available units?
42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have?
Some of 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

