42452 GREAT HERON SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage internet access

Stunning luxury townhome for rent with water views from all three levels, just steps from Brambleton Town Center and near the new Ashburn Silver Line Metro. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and large deck awaits the chef! Spacious bright master bedroom features tray ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, balcony overlooking the lake, luxury master bath with soaking tub. Massive living room and lower level recreation room with space for office, gym or den and walk out to patio for a peaceful water view. 2 car garage has tons of storage space. Rent Includes Verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV and lawn maintenance. We will review applications this week.