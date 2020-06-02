23247 HICKOX DRIVE

Amenities

Nestled in the award-winning, master-planned Brambleton community, this striking and spacious colonial town home offers all the best of Ashburn living. Rich, polished floors start in the formal foyer and continue through the kitchen, breakfast nook and convenient powder room. The open-plan living space includes a bright family room with large windows, built-in shelving, and glass French doors to the exterior. Recessed lights illuminate the bright, upgraded kitchen with gorgeous stone countertops, natural finish shaker cabinetry, stainless appliances and a butler~s pantry. Enjoy formal living and dining rooms just off the entry, with elegant crown and chair-rail molding. Three generous bedrooms include a master suite with tray ceilings, sitting room, and en-suite bath with dual vanities. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. The second full bathroom boasts beautiful white counters, cabinets, and dual vanities. Off the kitchen, enjoy a huge courtyard patio perfect for entertaining. All this and more in the thoughtfully-planned Brambleton community, winner of the 2019 Best in American Living~ Award for Single-Family Mixed-Use Community. With easy access to schools, highways, shopping and dining, there~s so much to love. Please call alternate agent with question!