Brambleton, VA
23247 HICKOX DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

23247 HICKOX DRIVE

23247 Hickox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23247 Hickox Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Nestled in the award-winning, master-planned Brambleton community, this striking and spacious colonial town home offers all the best of Ashburn living. Rich, polished floors start in the formal foyer and continue through the kitchen, breakfast nook and convenient powder room. The open-plan living space includes a bright family room with large windows, built-in shelving, and glass French doors to the exterior. Recessed lights illuminate the bright, upgraded kitchen with gorgeous stone countertops, natural finish shaker cabinetry, stainless appliances and a butler~s pantry. Enjoy formal living and dining rooms just off the entry, with elegant crown and chair-rail molding. Three generous bedrooms include a master suite with tray ceilings, sitting room, and en-suite bath with dual vanities. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. The second full bathroom boasts beautiful white counters, cabinets, and dual vanities. Off the kitchen, enjoy a huge courtyard patio perfect for entertaining. All this and more in the thoughtfully-planned Brambleton community, winner of the 2019 Best in American Living~ Award for Single-Family Mixed-Use Community. With easy access to schools, highways, shopping and dining, there~s so much to love. Please call alternate agent with question!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have any available units?
23247 HICKOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have?
Some of 23247 HICKOX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23247 HICKOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23247 HICKOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23247 HICKOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23247 HICKOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23247 HICKOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

