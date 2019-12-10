22784 FERNCREST

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit condo on the 3rd and 4th floors within a quiet, yet eventful community. Open floor plan with tons of windows, natural light and functional space. Hardwoods throughout the first floor. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with open seating / family area adjacent. Washer dryer in unit, on bedroom floor. Private one car garage and driveway. Walking distance to one of several Brambleton community pools, and nearby shopping. FiOS fibers optic cable TV and internet included in monthly rent.