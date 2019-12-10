All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

22784 FERNCREST

22784 Ferncrest Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22784 Ferncrest Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit condo on the 3rd and 4th floors within a quiet, yet eventful community. Open floor plan with tons of windows, natural light and functional space. Hardwoods throughout the first floor. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with open seating / family area adjacent. Washer dryer in unit, on bedroom floor. Private one car garage and driveway. Walking distance to one of several Brambleton community pools, and nearby shopping. FiOS fibers optic cable TV and internet included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22784 FERNCREST have any available units?
22784 FERNCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22784 FERNCREST have?
Some of 22784 FERNCREST's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22784 FERNCREST currently offering any rent specials?
22784 FERNCREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22784 FERNCREST pet-friendly?
No, 22784 FERNCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22784 FERNCREST offer parking?
Yes, 22784 FERNCREST offers parking.
Does 22784 FERNCREST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22784 FERNCREST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22784 FERNCREST have a pool?
Yes, 22784 FERNCREST has a pool.
Does 22784 FERNCREST have accessible units?
No, 22784 FERNCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 22784 FERNCREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 22784 FERNCREST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22784 FERNCREST have units with air conditioning?
No, 22784 FERNCREST does not have units with air conditioning.

