22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE

Available 3/1/2020. In sought after Brambleton. RARE Beautiful 1BR, 1 Bath, 1 Level Condo! Attached 1 Car Garage w/ Two-Car Driveway! Open Floor Plan w/ Large Family Room, Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Full Size Washer & Dryer! Patio of kitchen. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout condo and new carpet in bedroom prior to moving in. Community Offers Swimming Pool, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. Basic FIOS Cable & Internet included in rent. Next to Brambleton Town Center!