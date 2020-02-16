All apartments in Brambleton
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE

22757 Fountain Grove Square · No Longer Available
Location

22757 Fountain Grove Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 3/1/2020. In sought after Brambleton. RARE Beautiful 1BR, 1 Bath, 1 Level Condo! Attached 1 Car Garage w/ Two-Car Driveway! Open Floor Plan w/ Large Family Room, Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Full Size Washer & Dryer! Patio of kitchen. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout condo and new carpet in bedroom prior to moving in. Community Offers Swimming Pool, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. Basic FIOS Cable & Internet included in rent. Next to Brambleton Town Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have any available units?
22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have?
Some of 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22757 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

