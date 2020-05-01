All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

22716 Beacon Crest Ter

22716 Beacon Crest Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22716 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
3BR/2.5 BH/1 Car Garage Condo In Ashburn, VA - Property Id: 100802

This is a 1784 sqft, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 stories,1 car garage condo home available for Rent.One month Rent in Advance as Security Deposit.

Included in Rent:-
Condo/HOA Fees
Verizon FIOS Basic Cable and High Speed Quantum Internet
Trash Pickup

Utilities(Gas,A/C and Water) are Paid by Tenant, and not covered in rent.

Room Sizes:
Size Level Floor
Living Rm: 13x11 Main Wood
Kitchen Rm: 16x13 Main Tile
Bdr-Main: 16x15 Upper 1 Carpet
Bdr-2nd: 12x11 Upper 1 Carpet
Bdr-3rd: 11x10 Upper 1 Carpet

# Levels: 2 Lower 2 Lower Main 2nd 3rd
Bedrooms: 3 0 0 3 0
Full Baths: 2 0 0 2 0
Half Baths: 1 0 1 0 0

Close to 267-Greenway/Rt.28/Rt.50/Rt.7 , AOL, Verizon,Raytheon Offices and Brambleton Town Center, Fox Cinemas, Dulles Landing, Walmart.

Background, Credit and Rental Check will be required for Application Processing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100802
Property Id 100802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have any available units?
22716 Beacon Crest Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have?
Some of 22716 Beacon Crest Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22716 Beacon Crest Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22716 Beacon Crest Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22716 Beacon Crest Ter pet-friendly?
No, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter offers parking.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have a pool?
No, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have accessible units?
No, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 22716 Beacon Crest Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22716 Beacon Crest Ter has units with air conditioning.
