22716 Beacon Crest Ter

Amenities
3BR/2.5 BH/1 Car Garage Condo In Ashburn, VA - Property Id: 100802
This is a 1784 sqft, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 stories,1 car garage condo home available for Rent.One month Rent in Advance as Security Deposit.
Included in Rent:-
Condo/HOA Fees
Verizon FIOS Basic Cable and High Speed Quantum Internet
Trash Pickup
Utilities(Gas,A/C and Water) are Paid by Tenant, and not covered in rent.
Room Sizes:
Size Level Floor
Living Rm: 13x11 Main Wood
Kitchen Rm: 16x13 Main Tile
Bdr-Main: 16x15 Upper 1 Carpet
Bdr-2nd: 12x11 Upper 1 Carpet
Bdr-3rd: 11x10 Upper 1 Carpet
# Levels: 2 Lower 2 Lower Main 2nd 3rd
Bedrooms: 3 0 0 3 0
Full Baths: 2 0 0 2 0
Half Baths: 1 0 1 0 0
Close to 267-Greenway/Rt.28/Rt.50/Rt.7 , AOL, Verizon,Raytheon Offices and Brambleton Town Center, Fox Cinemas, Dulles Landing, Walmart.
Background, Credit and Rental Check will be required for Application Processing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100802
Property Id 100802
No Pets Allowed
