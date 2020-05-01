22716 Beacon Crest Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

3BR/2.5 BH/1 Car Garage Condo In Ashburn, VA - Property Id: 100802



This is a 1784 sqft, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 stories,1 car garage condo home available for Rent.One month Rent in Advance as Security Deposit.



Included in Rent:-

Condo/HOA Fees

Verizon FIOS Basic Cable and High Speed Quantum Internet

Trash Pickup



Utilities(Gas,A/C and Water) are Paid by Tenant, and not covered in rent.



Room Sizes:

Size Level Floor

Living Rm: 13x11 Main Wood

Kitchen Rm: 16x13 Main Tile

Bdr-Main: 16x15 Upper 1 Carpet

Bdr-2nd: 12x11 Upper 1 Carpet

Bdr-3rd: 11x10 Upper 1 Carpet



# Levels: 2 Lower 2 Lower Main 2nd 3rd

Bedrooms: 3 0 0 3 0

Full Baths: 2 0 0 2 0

Half Baths: 1 0 1 0 0



Close to 267-Greenway/Rt.28/Rt.50/Rt.7 , AOL, Verizon,Raytheon Offices and Brambleton Town Center, Fox Cinemas, Dulles Landing, Walmart.



Background, Credit and Rental Check will be required for Application Processing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100802

Property Id 100802



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5499694)