Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful TH right in a heart of Brambleton. Walking distance to Town Center and great schools. Perfect location for all commuters, including Tall Rd. and future metro. Lots of modern upgrades throughout of the house. Custom design lower level bathroom.Must see to appreciate. Great neighborhood with playgrounds, pool, walking trails.