22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE

22581 Verde Gate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22581 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAMBLETON 2-LEVEL CONDO TOWNHOME ~ Beautiful Condo with Wide Plank Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level. Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Dining Room with Chandelier. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking. Powder Room with Hardwood Floors and Pedestal Sink. Coat Closet and Access to -1-Car Garage with Garage Opener. Upper Level with Laundry Room. Master bedroom Suite with Luxury Master Bath with Double Sink Vanity, Walk-In Shower and Soaking Tub. Hall 2nd Bath with Tub/Shower Combination. 2nd Bedroom with Carpet, Closet and Ceiling Fan. 3rd bedroom (Or Home Office) with Access to Balcony. All this and the Enjoyment of Brambleton's Outstanding Amenities and Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have any available units?
22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have?
Some of 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
