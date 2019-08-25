22581 VERDE GATE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BRAMBLETON 2-LEVEL CONDO TOWNHOME ~ Beautiful Condo with Wide Plank Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level. Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Dining Room with Chandelier. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking. Powder Room with Hardwood Floors and Pedestal Sink. Coat Closet and Access to -1-Car Garage with Garage Opener. Upper Level with Laundry Room. Master bedroom Suite with Luxury Master Bath with Double Sink Vanity, Walk-In Shower and Soaking Tub. Hall 2nd Bath with Tub/Shower Combination. 2nd Bedroom with Carpet, Closet and Ceiling Fan. 3rd bedroom (Or Home Office) with Access to Balcony. All this and the Enjoyment of Brambleton's Outstanding Amenities and Town Center.