All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE

22581 Blue Elder Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

22581 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Great Rental in popular Brambleton! Immediate availability! Fantastic End Unit 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath condo that lives like a town home! Largest model with 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level, each with their own full bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets! 3rd Bedroom on the main level or possible den/office with a half bathroom. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry on the main level. Gas fireplace in the spacious and bright living room, with surround sound speaker system! Huge covered deck with new flooring & storage. Bright and open space with lots of natural light! One car garage and plenty of open parking. Just steps to the outdoor pool and clubhouse, picnic area with grill, dog park, and play ground. Walking distance to Brambleton Town Center: Harris Teeter, new library, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, coffee shop. health club, doctors and banking, and child care facilities. Amenities include: 15 miles of paved walking & biking trails, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, recreational areas and Legacy Park. Enjoy the outdoor Eat Loco Farmers & Artisans Market on Sundays. Lease term 12-36 months, Dogs on a case by case basis, No cats, no smoking. Welcome to the Bram-Life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have any available units?
22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have?
Some of 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia