22581 BLUE ELDER TERRACE

Great Rental in popular Brambleton! Immediate availability! Fantastic End Unit 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath condo that lives like a town home! Largest model with 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level, each with their own full bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets! 3rd Bedroom on the main level or possible den/office with a half bathroom. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry on the main level. Gas fireplace in the spacious and bright living room, with surround sound speaker system! Huge covered deck with new flooring & storage. Bright and open space with lots of natural light! One car garage and plenty of open parking. Just steps to the outdoor pool and clubhouse, picnic area with grill, dog park, and play ground. Walking distance to Brambleton Town Center: Harris Teeter, new library, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, coffee shop. health club, doctors and banking, and child care facilities. Amenities include: 15 miles of paved walking & biking trails, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, recreational areas and Legacy Park. Enjoy the outdoor Eat Loco Farmers & Artisans Market on Sundays. Lease term 12-36 months, Dogs on a case by case basis, No cats, no smoking. Welcome to the Bram-Life!