9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile., gas cooking, white cabinets and great countertop space. There is a very large private deck overlooking a peaceful wooded area and a creek. This home has gas heat and central air. Pets are conditional with additional fees. Pool and tennis courts onsite. Available July 6..



(RLNE2038342)