Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

9212 Groundhog Dr.

9212 Groundhog Drive · (804) 545-7314
Location

9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA 23235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9212 Groundhog Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile., gas cooking, white cabinets and great countertop space. There is a very large private deck overlooking a peaceful wooded area and a creek. This home has gas heat and central air. Pets are conditional with additional fees. Pool and tennis courts onsite. Available July 6..

(RLNE2038342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have any available units?
9212 Groundhog Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have?
Some of 9212 Groundhog Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Groundhog Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Groundhog Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Groundhog Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9212 Groundhog Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. offer parking?
No, 9212 Groundhog Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Groundhog Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9212 Groundhog Dr. has a pool.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9212 Groundhog Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9212 Groundhog Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9212 Groundhog Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9212 Groundhog Dr. has units with air conditioning.
