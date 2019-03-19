43605 RYDER CUP SQUARE

Amenities

GATED COMMUNITY!! Sought-After Belmont Country Club ~ Loudoun's Premier Gated Golf Course Community. Spacious Carriage Style TH w/ Garage. Open Main Level offers Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/ Hardwoods, Family Room w/ Cozy Gas Fireplace, Updated Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking & Granite, Breakfast Nook w/Skylite & French Door to Deck, Powder Room and Access to Garage. Upper Level has Large Master w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet & Luxury Bath w/ Corner Soaking Tub, Shower & Dual Sinks, and 2 Jr Bedrooms Generous Sized with 2nd Full Bath, and Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. Lower Level has Huge Rec Rm & Tons of Storage. New Carpet & Custom Blinds Thru-out. Deck w/ Steps to Back Yard. Rent includes Cable TV, Internet, Lawn Care & Social Club Membership for Dining & Community Events at the Belmont Country Club. Plus Access to Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Tot-lots, Walking Trails & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. Excellent Schools - Riverside HS District. Minutes to Great Restaurants, Shops/Malls, Grocery Stores & Entertainment. ** Pets Considered on Case-by-Case Basis **