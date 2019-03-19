All apartments in Belmont
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
43605 RYDER CUP SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43605 RYDER CUP SQUARE

43605 Ryder Cup Square · No Longer Available
Location

43605 Ryder Cup Square, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
GATED COMMUNITY!! Sought-After Belmont Country Club ~ Loudoun's Premier Gated Golf Course Community. Spacious Carriage Style TH w/ Garage. Open Main Level offers Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/ Hardwoods, Family Room w/ Cozy Gas Fireplace, Updated Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking & Granite, Breakfast Nook w/Skylite & French Door to Deck, Powder Room and Access to Garage. Upper Level has Large Master w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet & Luxury Bath w/ Corner Soaking Tub, Shower & Dual Sinks, and 2 Jr Bedrooms Generous Sized with 2nd Full Bath, and Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. Lower Level has Huge Rec Rm & Tons of Storage. New Carpet & Custom Blinds Thru-out. Deck w/ Steps to Back Yard. Rent includes Cable TV, Internet, Lawn Care & Social Club Membership for Dining & Community Events at the Belmont Country Club. Plus Access to Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Tot-lots, Walking Trails & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. Excellent Schools - Riverside HS District. Minutes to Great Restaurants, Shops/Malls, Grocery Stores & Entertainment. ** Pets Considered on Case-by-Case Basis **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

