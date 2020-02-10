20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Enjoy Belmont Country Club amenities * 1x $125. BCC tenant fee * BCC HOA includes free (INTERNET & CABLE). Other BCC amenities include, pool, clubhouse, golf for extra membership fee. And more.. Three levels of luxurious living with Extended 2-car Garage. Plenty of natural sun light throughout home! Enjoy entertaining with your family and friends on this huge trek deck that backs to common area. Stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets. Master bath is tiled with lots of elbow room to spare. And, check out this huge master closet! W/D upper level, gas fireplace. * Beautiful home * Excellent Credit * ( tenants in process of moving out - please excuse boxes). (Property could be ready for earlier move in - possible for ~ 2/25 ish - maybe / / open to discuss)